A flood warning remains in effect until 9:15 pm PST for Riverside and San Diego Counties

A flood warning remains in effect until 9:15 p.m. PST for most of San Diego County and far Southern Riverside County.

At 5:55 PM PST, National Weather Service radar depicted widespread rain with heavier rainfall rates impacting San Diego County.

Today 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen, locally 3 inches, and additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected. Rainfall

rates of 0.25 to 0.50 inches per hour are expected. In additional 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen across the higher elevations and this significant rainfall will continue to run downstream into the flooded or high water levels along the coast and valley.

Widespread flooding is being reported, including Sorrento and Fashion Valley. Low lying areas will have dangerously deep water and all creeks and streams will be running full up to the bank. A flood warning is in effect for the San Diego river for a crest of 12 feet.

The Santa Margarita River is expected to reach action monitor stage.

There is the potential for dangerous flash flooding when the heaviest rain moves through the region this evening.

Some locations that will likely experience flooding includes Chula vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, North Park, Point Loma, Hillcrest, Escondido, Midway District and downtown San Diego.

Precautionary/preparedness actions include not driving in flooded areas. The water is deeper than it appears

and moving fast. Night time flooding is especially dangerous. Act quickly to protect your life.