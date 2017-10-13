Foul play suspected in death of National City woman whose body was found in Temecula

Foul play is suspected in the death of a 30-year-old woman who was missing for two weeks before being found dead, police said Friday.

The body of Alexandria Nicole Smith was found in a remote wooden area about noon on Thursday. National City police detectives got leads in the missing person case that led them to the location just off Pala Road in Temecula, police Lt. Graham Young said.

Smith lived with her family in National City and was last seen on the evening of Oct. 2, Graham said.

Graham said the cause of death remains under investigation, and homicide is suspected.

He added that there are several people of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made.