General plan amendment proceedings authorized to remove Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac School from Temecula Valley Wine Country Policy area

The Sisters of the Company of Mary Our Lady opened Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac School in 1993. The 17.07-acre property in the 32600 block of Avenida Lestonnac is currently within the boundaries of the County of Riverside’s Temecula Valley Wine Country policy area and any modifications to the school would be subject to review of conformance with the policy area’s standards.

The Catholic order has requested a general plan amendment to remove the school for students from kindergarten through eighth grades from the policy area, and Jan. 31 the Riverside County Board of Supervisors authorized the initiation of proceedings for a general plan amendment to remove the school from the policy area boundaries. The supervisors’ 3-0 vote, with John Tavaglione absent and one vacancy, does not commit the county to the general plan amendment which will undergo the land use review process including public hearings before returning to the Board of Supervisors for potential adoption.

Before the Board of Supervisors’ decision to initiate the general plan amendment proceedings the proposal was heard by the county’s General Plan Advisory Committee Aug. 25 and the county’s Planning Commission Nov. 2. Both of those agencies recommended the initiation of the general plan amendment proceedings, noting that the site would likely be retained as a school and that the removal of that land from the Temecula Valley Wine Country Policy Area would have minimal impact on the viable farming area.