Groundbreaking Scheduled Today for new 83,500 square-foot Soboba Casino

SAN JACINTO – Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians representatives will don hardhats and grab shovels today to conduct a ceremonial first dig at the site of a future replacement casino on tribal land.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 1 p.m. in the area of Lake Park Drive and Soboba Road.

According to the tribe, the new resort is in the infrastructure planning stage and making rapid headway.

The expansive gaming and entertainment complex will feature an 83,500-square-foot casino floor with 2,000 slot machines and 24 game tables, surrounded by cafes, bars, a sports lounge, a high roller room and other indoor

and outdoor amenities.

An adjoining 200-room hotel with an aquatics recreation area is also planned at the location.

After its completion, the resort is expected to employ more than 700 people, according to tribal officials.

The existing casino at 23333 Soboba Road has been in operation since 1995.

Related