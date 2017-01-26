Group marches in Hemet in support of D.C. women’s march

Women and their supporters took to the streets around the world Saturday, Jan. 21, marching in protest of some of the planned policies from President Donald Trump.

In Hemet, a group of about nearly 100 people rallied and peacefully marched in solidarity with the Washington Women’s March. Sponsored by the Democrats of Hemet – San Jacinto, the local group walked west of Florida Avenue while calling government to hear their voice on equal pay, ACA and keeping them safe.

“Democrats of Hemet – San Jacinto Sister March was one of hundreds across the country and joined their neighboring cities, Riverside, Perris and Palm Springs in a movement demanding equality for all,” a press release issued by the group reported.

According to the webpage, www.womensmarch.com, “The Women’s March on Washington aims to send a message to all levels of government, including but not limited to the incoming presidential administration that we stand together in solidarity and we expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities.”

The Hemet March was the 270th group to sign up with the Women’s March to march together across the nation.

“We are going to join in the fight to protect our rights,” a Facebook post on the Democrats of Hemet – San Jacinto announced. “It wasn’t about the near 3 million vote margin of Hillary Clinton, as that had not been revealed yet. No, it is, was and will remain about the unfitness of Trump to serve as the leader of the free world. He has insulted women, minorities, LGBT, immigrants, military and the media. He has threatened the Constitution, threatened harm and shared his murderous thoughts as policy for ‘defending’ the nation and he has Lied, Lied, Lied … .”

The group gathered at Hemet City Hall where Marie McDonald, president of the club addressed the crowd that had gathered in support of the movement.

“This march is the first step toward unifying our communities to effective change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have full equality under the law,” Mc Donald said.

According to the press release, Maria Lopez, a professor at MSJC was honored by the Democrats of Hemet – San Jacinto during the event. Lopez marched for women’s rights with Cesar Chavez, was awarded the Marshal Peace Award for her work on sexual assault among women farmworkers and presented her work at the World’s Conference on Women in China.

Several people took to social media after the event, calling it “inspirational.” One poster said that while he wouldn’t label himself as a Democrat, he would march for women’s rights.

For more information about Democrats of Hemet – San Jacinto visit www.democratsofhemetsanjacinto.org/.