Heat wave to pummel Riverside County

RIVERSIDE – High temperatures, humidity and unhealthy air quality are on tap for Riverside County over the next few days as a heat wave grips the region.

Temperatures are expected to begin rising Thursday and hit their peak Saturday, when temperatures could reach 115 to 120 degrees in the low deserts and 105 to 110 degrees in the high deserts and western Riverside County.

The National Weather Service indicated that it will likely issue an Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts and inland areas Friday and Saturday.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to accompany the heat, creating humid conditions, according to the NWS.

The heat wave is also expected to create conditions that trap pollution near the Earth’s surface, creating high and persistent levels of poor air quality, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

“Levels of ground-level ozone—the predominant summertime pollutant—are likely to reach the unhealthy to very unhealthy level in the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, portions of the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, the Inland Empire and the San Bernardino Mountains,” according to the AQMD.

Pollution at those levels can cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly and people with asthma, air quality officials said.

Temperatures are expected to begin cooling by Sunday, the NWS said.