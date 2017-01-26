Help Heal Veterans partners with NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb to raise awareness for Vets with PTSD





Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), the nation’s largest provider of free therapeutic arts-and-craft kits to U.S. veterans and active-duty military personnel, today announced it is partnering with Jennifer Jo Cobb, the only female NASCAR driver and team owner. As part of the partnership, Cobb toured the Help Heal Veterans facility, filmed a public service announcement (PSA) about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and will be distributing craft kits to her military guests at future NASCAR races.

Cobb is a professional racecar driver, NASCAR team owner, public speaker and entrepreneur. She launched Driven2Honor in 2011 to honor America’s female military members. Heal Vets and Driven2Honor are teaming up this NASCAR season to provide therapeutic craft kits to female veterans who are guests of Cobb at NASCAR races.

“Honoring and supporting our nation’s veterans, active military and their families is a cause dear to my heart,” said Jennifer Job Cobb. “I am grateful to be partnering with Heal Vets to provide therapeutic craft kits to those in need.”





For more than 40 years, Heal Vets, a nonprofit organization founded during the Vietnam War, has supplied arts-and-crafts kits free of charge to injured servicemen and women and U.S. veterans. The kits often become a part of the patient’s treatment plan, giving them a creative outlet along with tangible therapeutic and rehabilitation benefits. The kits improve fine motor skills, cognitive functioning, memory, anger issues and dexterity.

“We greatly admire Jennifer’s commitment to Driven2Honor and the meaningful work the organization does for America’s female veterans,” said Captain Joe McClain, Help Heal Veterans Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working with her to help educate others about PTSD and the importance of therapeutic recreation.”

Since 1971, Help Heal Veterans has provided more than 29 million therapeutic arts-and-crafts kits free of charge to injured servicemen and women and U.S. veterans.

For more information about the extensive Heal Vets arts and crafts program, visit HealVets.org, or call 888-567-VETS (8387).