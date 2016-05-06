HEMET: 3.2 Earthquake near Valle Vista -USGS says

[mappress mapid=”13″]Did you feel it?

A 3.2 earthquake was reported last night at just after 11 p.m. near Hemet, California according to the USGS. The quake registered III on the Did You Feel It? scale on the USGS website.

The Valle Vista centered temblor rattled the nearby communities of Idyllwild, Hemet, San Jacinto and Palm Springs. The quake was centered closest to Valle Vista, just under 9 miles from Hemet and San Jacinto communities.