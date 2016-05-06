HEMET: 3.2 Earthquake near Valle Vista -USGS says

A 3.2 earthquake was reported last night at just after 11 p.m. near Hemet, California according to the USGS. The quake registered III on the Did You Feel It? scale on the USGS website.

The Valle Vista centered temblor rattled the nearby communities of Idyllwild, Hemet, San Jacinto and Palm Springs. The quake was centered closest to Valle Vista, just under 9 miles from Hemet and San Jacinto communities.

  • 7.0 km (4.3 mi) SE of Valle Vista, California
  • 11.0 km (6.8 mi) WSW of Idyllwild, California
  • 14.0 km (8.7 mi) ESE of Hemet, California
  • 14.0 km (8.7 mi) SE of San Jacinto, California
  • 31.0 km (19.3 mi) WSW of Palm Springs, California

Ashley Ludwig is a journalist for Valley News specializing in human interest, business and entertainment. She is also an inspirational romantic suspense author.

One Response to "HEMET: 3.2 Earthquake near Valle Vista -USGS says"

  1. R. Ives   September 19, 2017 at 5:26 am

    We felt it in the San Fernando valley in the Lake Balboa area
    Gave a nice loud crackle and jolt…

    Reply

