HEMET: Accident sends mini-van careening through brick wall, wrought-iron fence

A mini van crashed through a low brick wall and wrought-iron fence after it collided with another vehicle. John Strangis photo
HEMET — A mini van was sent careening through two yards and smashing through a low brick wall and wrought iron fence separating the properties after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Gilbert Street and Latham Avenue in Hemet. The non-injury accident happened Saturday, July 8.

Hemet Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident at 3:50 p.m., after several motorists and witnesses called 911 to report the wreck.

When they arrived, officials found two heavily damaged vehicles, with vehicle parts and debris strewn across the roadway. One vehicle, described as a silver sedan, was sitting in the roadway.

The other vehicle, a white mini van had smashed through a low, brick wall and was sitting directly across the property line of two adjacent residences. After crashing through the wall, the van narrowly missed smashing into a parked truck.

Firefighter/Paramedics and AMR medics evaluated and treated several occupants from the two vehicles who suffered only minor injuries and had complaints of pain. All declined further medical treatment.

Hemet PD is investigating the cause of the collision.

