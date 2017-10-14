Hemet adds two new police officers to growing force

Newly sworn Hemet police officers, Geraldo Ortiz, left, and Juan Sanchez, stand with Chief Dave Brown at the pinning ceremony, Oct. 5, in the city council chambers. Tony Ault photo

The two newest police officers to the Hemet Police Department were sworn into service, Oct. 5 by Chief David Brown at the Hemet City Council chambers.

Juan Sanchez is a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant with 30 years’ experience and Gerardo Ortiz is a former San Diego City police officer; both are highly experienced in dealing with the homeless and with those suffering with mental illness.

Ortiz, after four years with the San Diego Police Department, has assumed his new duties in Hemet as of Tuesday, Oct. 10, after completing his last shift with the San Diego force. Ortiz has worked tirelessly with the mental illness crisis team in San Diego and the homeless there and will add his expertise to his work in Hemet.

Hemet Police Chief Dave Brown swears in the city’s two newest police officers, Officer Geraldo Ortiz, left, formerly of the San Diego Police Department and Officer Juan Sanchez who is a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, as their families observe at the pinning ceremony at the Hemet City Council chambers, Oct. 5. Tony Ault photo

  1. Katy Giles   October 16, 2017 at 3:02 am

    Let’s see if they can clean up the city of Hemet /San jacinto area. It’s a joke.

