Hemet appoints interim engineering director following resignation

The city of Hemet has appointed Nino Abad, a registered civil engineer, as the city’s interim engineering director/city engineer following the resignation of former director Steve Latino.

Abad’s appointment became effective Dec. 23. He is expected to serve in the position for the next four months until a new director/city engineer sought through a nationwide search.

Latino, who resigned Dec. 22 to pursue his engineering work in the private sector, was active in the current planning for the Downtown Hemet Revitalization program and advising Caltrans on its plans to place medians along Florida Avenue among other projects. He was praised for his work at the Dec. 13 Council meeting.

Abad, who is a registered Civil Engineer will continue the city’s vital engineering and planning work. He has been employed with the City of Hemet as a Principal Engineer since 2015 and has managed the city Capital Improvement Program.

He “brings a depth and breadth of experience to his new role with the City,” a city news release says. He came to Hemet from the City of Menifee as a Senior Engineer and for the City of San Marcos as an associate engineer in land development and capital projects. He also worked the City of San Diego as the resident engineer for water and sewer construction projects.

Abad graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and holds certifications as a California Registered Civil Engineer (P.E.) as well as a qualified Storm Water Developer/Practitioner(QSD/P).