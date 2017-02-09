HEMET: Biker dies in crash near Hemet

HEMET – A motorcyclist died today in a crash at an intersection just east of Hemet.

The rider, who was not immediately identified died at the scene of the 1:20 p.m. crash at Girard Street and Poppy Drive, in an unincorporated community known as Little Lake, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officers were the first to reach the location and stated that the victim apparently lost control of his motorcycle and tumbled into vegetation alongside the roadway. It’s unknown how fast he was traveling at the time.