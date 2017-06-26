HEMET: Fight between men armed with sword & crowbar leaves both injured

HEMET — Details are still emerging from a crime scene where two men, one armed with a large sword and the other armed with a crowbar, were both seriously injured when they reportedly engaged in a “mutual assault” Friday, June 23.

The violent incident resulted with one of the men being stabbed and the other left with a serious head injury.

The incident happened at Royal Gardens Apartments at 1025 S. Gilbert Street in Hemet.

The first call reporting the melee came in to the city of Hemet dispatch center just before 6 p.m., as a head-wound with no further information.

Firefighters who were dispatched to the reported head-injury suddenly found themselves in the middle of what appeared to be a large crime scene, with crowds of adults and angry groups of people yelling back and forth.

At about that time, the next call came in reporting a stabbing at the same location.

An incoming flood of 911 calls pouring in sent officers from around the city racing to the complex.

During their initial investigation, as firefighter/paramedics were treating the two injured combatants, officers began to gather information from witnesses indicating some sort of altercation between the two men resulted in both men arming themselves, one with the sword, the other with a crowbar.

Officials spent several hours at the scene to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the violent incident.

Both weapons were reportedly located at the scene and crime scene tape and ground markers could be seen at different locations inside the complex, according to witnesses.

One unidentified witness to the incident said he heard an altercation happening between “some black guy who was yelling at some lady across the way from us.” Thinking he was hearing “just a domestic dispute,” the man went back to what he had been doing.

A few minutes later, the man heard someone yelling for help.

As he was walking back toward his window to see what was happening, one of the men involved in the incident suddenly dove through his front window, crashing into his apartment.

“I seen this guy just ‘tank’ through our living room window,” the witness explained. “He just smashed through, used his whole body and smashed (through the window.)”

The man, bleeding, “picked himself up and started yelling, ‘Help! Help!’”

The man then left the apartment, walked some distance through the complex and eventually ended up collapsing where he was later treated by paramedics.

“I kind of started beating myself up a little bit for not going out there a little sooner, but at the same time I didn’t want to get out there without knowing what was going on and get stabbed myself.”

The incident “happened in several locations,” Tabitha Meredyth, a resident at the apartments later said.

“The stabbing happened in the very front (of the complex) and the head injury (happened) in the very back of the property,” Meredyth explained. “I still can’t put together how there were only two involved or how they were connected.”

The entire incident happened “pretty quickly” and left bystanders, witnesses and children scrambling for safety, according to Meredyth. “Police, ambulance and fire personnel were everywhere within about 10 minutes.”

“Kids out playing (were) caught up in this and did not know where to go,” Meredyth explained.

At 7 p.m., paramedics were summoned back to the still very active crime scene to provide medical aid to a person – who was somehow involved in the investigation – began having a seizure.

The investigation is active and ongoing.