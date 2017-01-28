HEMET: Boy Who Went Missing in Hemet Found

HEMET − Police today announced that a 12-year-old at-risk boy who ran away from home was found shortly after they asked for the public’s help in locating him.

A news release sent out at around 9 a.m. said police were looking for Damian Quinteros who had last been seen running away from his residence in the 1500 block of Lucerne Drive.

About 45 minutes later, police said that the “juvenile has been located and is safe” and was being returned home.

An Amber Alert was not issued because an abduction was not suspected, police said.