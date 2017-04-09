Hemet City Council approves resident committee assignments

HEMET – The Hemet City Council appointed nine residents to important commissions and committees during their March 28 regular city council meeting.

City council members are allowed to nominate local citizens for commissions and committees that help give community input into citywide programs and planning.

Vincent Overmeyer was re-appointed to the Hemet Planning Commission with the council’s approval to fill a two-year term expiration by Councilman Russ Brown, who was absent from the March 28 meeting due to a family emergency. He also re-appointed Rick Jackson to the park commission to fill a term expiration that expires April 1, 2019, and Steve Covington to the traffic and parking commission for a two-year term.

Councilwoman Bonnie Wright recommended Tiffany Smith to the planning commission, re-appointed Farrah Fowler to the traffic and parking commission and appointed Michael Darrow to the park commission all for two-year terms. The appointments were confirmed by the council.

Mayor Pro Tem Michael Perciful re-appointed John Gifford to the planning commission, re-appointed Donald Funkhouser to the traffic and parking commission and re-appointed Ed Burden to the park commission. His three nominees were approved for two-year terms by the council’s 4-0 vote.