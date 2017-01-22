Hemet City Council eyes $12 million in reserves and a balanced budget in 5 years

Despite a projection that the city of Hemet would experience a $5 million general fund budget deficit in the fiscal year 2015-16, the deputy city manager of administrative services reported the unaudited projection for the years’ activity is holding at $1.8 million.

The news was welcomed by the City Council at its Jan. 10 regular meeting who have engaged in a regular budget review and with stringent cost containment efforts by all departments to reduce costs and find alternative funding sources.

Jessica Hurst, city administrative services manager, in a Five-year General Fund Projection presentation, reported the council adopted the 2016-17 general fund budget with a less than $350,000 deficit that was in line with the previous five-year projection.

She said the updated five-year projection for the general fund maintains a least a 20 percent reserve as required by city ordinance. In the past few years, the city has been forced to use much of its reserve funds to keep the city operating because of the “Great Recession” that economists say has now ended.

The new five-year projection anticipates a reserve of over $12 million at the close of fiscal year 2021 or 28 percent of General Fund expenditures. She repeated many times the new projection is “excluding any funding from Measure U.”

Hurst reviewed the steps the city council and staff has taken since September 2015 when last general budget was approved to reduce operational costs and begin to restore the reserved funding. The biggest cost savings she indicated came from the council’s decision to “eliminated the highest costing retiree medical plans which posed a significant threat to the city’s long-term viability due the rising costs of health care.” Moving retirees from the non-HMO plans to comparable plans saved approximately $1 million. In 2016, the city then established the Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) Trust setting aside funds to stabilize ongoing financial resources.

In the presentation, she reported that sales tax receipts will reach pre-recession levels in the next fiscal year (2017-18) with property tax receipts “also rebounding due in part to the increasing number of real estate transaction and continue development which are projected to reach pre-recession levels by 2020.”

Hurst said that in November 2016, the City Council approved a change to the amortization schedule for the unfunded PERS liability. This change will smooth the increase in annual payments for the unfunded liability to approximately 3 percent per year and shorten the payoff by 10 years, saving the city $12 million in interest payments.

What’s is ahead for the city’s general fund?

Hurst told the council the five-year projection makes several assumptions for the expenditure of funds.

“There are no cost increases for staffing, with the exception of PERS, built into the plan. City staff will also continue to look for ways in which to reduce retiree medical costs while maintaining promised benefits,” she explained. “The substantial reduction in costs for retiree medical benefits due to the elimination of the non-HMO plans had the single greatest impact on the reduction of expenditures; however, cost increases of 5 percent per year are assumed in the five-year projection. The projection also assumes all future capital improvement projects will utilize funding sources outside of the General Fund.”

Following the presentation, council addressed some possible ideas of how to obtain outside sources to help the city balance its budget in the next five years and increase the reserve fund as is projected.

In other business, Council further discussed a plan to require a license for community events on city property and some proposed fees, but pulled two proposed ordinance approvals requested in the agenda until further information could be provided on its fairness to local businesses, vendors and nonprofits. “We want it to be fair for everyone,” one councilmember interjected.

The Council also pulled a request to approve a contract to re-configure the second floor of the Hemet Public Library to provide additional community meeting space and to authorize the expenditure of $250,000 from Development Impact Funds for the project. Councilman Michael Perciful suggested the city manager provide the council with specific plans for the project and possibly send the construction contract out to local contractors.