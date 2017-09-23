Hemet City Council workshop explores recent city water rate increases

The Hemet City Council, responding to a series of complaints and questions about the city’s water rates, held a public workshop, Sept. 12, to review the costs and needs of the Hemet City Water Department.

New Hemet City Water Department rates went into effect Jan. 1, apparently surprising some of its customers, including Pat Gregory who signed a petition along with almost 400 others who wanted the city to make an audit of the water department’s expenditures and costs over the past several years.

Gregory, with several other residents, has appeared at the last three of four meetings of the city council, asking why the rates have increased and where the money received from the rate increases have been spent.

The council called the workshop to try to explain the charges on the customer’s water bills that not only include water but also sewer, sewer service, storm drain maintenance and refuse charges. While city water rates have increased, it is only a smaller percentage of the billing itself. The city water rates have been increasing each year over the past two years with phased in additional rate increases scheduled until 2020. Last year the city’s water customers found the city had gone from a bimonthly billing to a monthly billing schedule like many other districts.

The phased in rate consumption increases began in 2015 and will continue to increase until 2020, it was explained by Public Works Director Kris Jensen. She said the actual amount of the water consumption increases, compared to the other rates on the customer’s bills was nominal, “maybe a few dollars.” The water consumption rate for the city is now $4.41 per 100 cubic feet of water used.

The base monthly water rates, which differ from the consumption rates, depend upon the size of the meters. According to the Hemet Finance Department Utility Billing Office, a typical family uses a 5/8-inch meter costing $26.25 per month; a 3/4-inch meter is $28.87 per month; a 1-inch meter is $34.86 per month and the largest 2-inch meter is $85.25 per month.

Also on the bills are the sewer and trash pickup charges. The city has an interagency agreement with Eastern Municipal Water District for sewage treatment and a contract with CR&R for trash pickup. The sewer rates include the EMWD capital sewer charge of $2.25, the EMWD sewer unit charge of $23.01 and city sewer and storm drain maintenance unit fee of $10.80. Trash fees on the bills can be explained by CR&R.

The city’s water department maintains approximately 9,700 water meters and the pipelines going to them. According city engineer and water district inspector reports, many of the city’s pipelines placed in service in the 1960s may soon need to be replaced. The Hemet City Water District is fed from its 10 water wells, with some of those dating to before the 1960s, and they need more maintenance and repairs. The growing need for repairs resulted in the water rate increases over the past few years. To revive a nonfunctioning commercial well or drill new well can cost upward of $500,000 at current drilling rates, including stiff environmental requirements and permits.

There are deposits for all new city water connections, which are not waived and are based on creditworthiness, calculated at not more than three time the estimated average periodic bill or three times the estimated average monthly bill. The multiple residential and commercial deposits are different.

At the end of the workshop, Jensen said “They (the customers) have to remember they have water, sewer and storm drain charges on their bill.”

A question about where the deposits are going or held arose with no clear answer given at the workshop. Mayor Linda Krupa said the council will look into the question and report back to the public on the matter. Councilman Russ Brown said the water department’s costs and expenditures are always reviewed by council in the general fund budget reports made public hearings.

Jensen said the city’s water department wants to make sure that the water charges collected will go back only to the water department and not to any other city department.