Hemet FD begins rebuilding process following passage of Measure U

It’s been less than a month since the Riverside County Registrar of Voters certified the Nov. 8 elections but the city of Hemet is wasting no time in rebuilding its public safety department with the addition of three new members to the city’s fire department Jan. 2.

“This is one of many steps your Hemet Fire Department is taking toward rebuilding,” Fire Chief Scott Brown said. “We are very excited with the energy we have moving forward right now.”

The three firefighter paramedics, Josh Klimek, Zach Petite and Andrew Tusa will be in training for the next six weeks before being assigned to a HFD station.

Brown said the hiring is part of the department’s revitalization thanks to the passage of Measure U.

“It’s all part of the spending plans from Measure U,” Brown said, adding that the department recently promoted eight people from within the department. “That represents the first big push to opening Station 5.”

Brown said with the purchase of two new engines which just finished outfitting and staffing increases that he is “aggressively pursuing” he hopes to see Station 5 open no later than March.

“We have very talented people internally. We don’t pay for that, we do it ourselves,” he said addressing the retrofitting of the two new engines. “I should have those ready in the next week and a half.”

Brown remains steadfast in his commitment to make sure there are paramedics in every station.

“It will help us achieve the next milestone which will be putting the part-time peak demand EMS unit in service,” he said. “It’s a demand driven resource that we will be placing into service as the data dictates.”

Brown said a high percentage of the department’s demand is between 8 and 10 p.m.

“The traditional method of looking at how you deal with that demand is just simply add more stations more people,” he said. “I think the community was very clear in their support of the fire department in particular, what we need to get accomplished.”

Brown said that residents want the department to be innovative and contemporary.

“The peak demand unit is very unique but represents one of very similar steps I’ll be taking as we move forward with the operational changes as part of Measure U,” he said. “I’m excited about it.”

Brown said he must give credit to the relationship his department has formed with the Firefighters Association.

“There is no ‘I’ in team and they really, truly have a very solid working relationship, make no mistake about it,” he said. “We are not going to agree on everything, but in general we have a fantastic working relationship. They are supportive and most importantly they understand that we need to embrace innovation and not be afraid to do the things that we need to do to make Hemet Fire even stronger.”

As far as the new firefighters, Brown said they’re extremely talented and are a great addition to the department.

“Our newest members represent the future of the organization. We are proud to have them join the Hemet Fire Department Team,” said Brown.