HEMET: Felon accused of fatally shooting sister to be arraigned

BANNING (CNS) – A murder charge is expected to be filed tomorrow against an ex-con accused of gunning down his sister in Hemet.

Alfredo Abran Esqueda, 26, was arrested Friday and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust, the convicted felon allegedly shot 24-year-old Josefina Esqueda in the head at their family home in the 300 block of Franklin Street on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

A possible motive was not disclosed.

Friends took the mortally wounded woman to Hemet Valley Medical Center and dropped her in the emergency room, then immediately left the location, according to Pust.

She was transported a short time later to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where she lingered in a coma for three days before succumbing to her injuries, he said.

Detectives were able to determine that the shooting occurred at the Franklin Street location and began questioning potential witnesses, culminating in the identification of the woman’s brother as the alleged assailant, according to Pust.

The ex-con was found in the 16000 block of Maplegrove Street in La Puente, where he was taken into custody without incident. Additional evidence was recovered at another La Puente residence on Holton Street, Pust said.

According to court records, Esqueda has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury and parole violations.