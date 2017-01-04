HEMET: Felons who fled from cops after robbing man in Hemet sentenced to six years

BANNING – Two convicted felons who stole from a man and then led Hemet police on a brief chase were both sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, to six years in state prison.

Germaine Lavell Scott, 25, of Murrieta and Jerome Lamont Sims, 27, of Lake Elsinore pleaded guilty in November to being felons in possession of controlled substances while armed. Scott additionally admitted a charge of felony evading.

In exchange for their admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped other felony charges filed against the pair, including robbery in concert.

According to Hemet police Sgt. Glen Brock, the defendants robbed a man outside a business in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue on the afternoon of April 28, 2015. The victim, whose identity has not been released, immediately

called 911 and drove after the pair, informing a dispatcher of their whereabouts, Brock said.

Patrol officers quickly spotted the bandits’ car in the 500 block of Devonshire Avenue and initiated a traffic stop, but Scott floored the accelerator.

While racing down the street, the men flung a large bag of cocaine and a loaded firearm out a window. They stopped moments later in the 100 block of Inez Street and surrendered without further incident, according to the

sergeant.

At the time, Sims was on parole for a burglary conviction, and Scott was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.