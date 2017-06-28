HEMET: Man, 57, crossing Florida Ave. in motorized wheelchair fatally struck

HEMET — A man crossing busy Florida Avenue in a motorized wheelchair was fatally stuck by a car late last night. The deadly accident happened on Florida Avenue between Franklin and Buena Vista Streets in Hemet.

Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s officials later identified the victim as 57-year-old, Hemet resident, Richard Tufts. A coroner’s release indicated Tufts died about one and one half hours after the accident. He was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at 11:27 p.m.

City of Hemet Fire and Police Department’s responded to the scene of the fatal collision just after 10 p.m., after several people called 911 to report a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision.

The first officer arrived at the scene less than one minute after the call was dispatched and immediately began calling for additional resources to the scene. He also called for the temporary closure of westbound traffic on Florida Avenue. The road remained closed for several hours while officers investigated the deadly accident.

Firefighter/paramedics found the victim, later identified as Tufts, in the middle of the roadway, suffering from major traumatic injuries. Pieces of Tufts motorized wheelchair laid destroyed, some distance from the victim and many of his personal belongings were strewn across the road.

Medical personnel immediately began life-saving efforts and AMR medics rushed Tufts to Hemet Valley Medical Center for further treatment. In spite of their efforts, Tufts succumbed to his injuries and he died at the hospital.

The driver who struck Tufts immediately stopped after the accident and was reportedly cooperating with the accident investigation.

A blood nurse was later called to the scene, which is customary for all fatal accidents. Toxicology results will later determine if alcohol and/or drugs were contributing factors in the deadly accident.

“I just wish there was more I could have done”

Idyllwild residents Benjamin Brewer and his wife Amber were driving westbound on Florida and witnessed the fatal collision, which Benjamin described as “really, really terrifying,” and said left Amber shaken.

Just before they witnessed the collision, Benjamin said Amber screamed out “Watch out! Oh my God!”

After the collision, “the guy flew out of his chair and landed (in the roadway),” said Brewer.

Benjamin and Amber immediately pulled over and attempted to provide first aid to the gravely injured man.

“I tried to give him CPR,” Benjamin said. “He was breathing real hard but he looked like he wasn’t responding. I basically started yelling to call 911.”

Benjamin, who said “I just wish there was more I could have done,” later talked with Tufts’ son on the phone and did his best to console him and the victim’s other family, friends and loved ones on their loss.

“It hit me really hard when his son contacted me,” Benjamin admitted. “There was nothing I could do to comfort the hearts of the family and friends during their great loss.”

“I only showed up and tried to give (Tufts) comfort,” Benjamin explained, saying he did his best to calm and comfort Tufts after the accident. “I could only imagine, what his last thoughts were,” Benjamin sadly explained. “I’m sure it was his family.”

Speaking to Tufts’ family, Benjamin said, “May God give you peace and comfort in your hearts. I’m truly sorry this happened to your family.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.