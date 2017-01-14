HEMET: Man accused of killing sister in Hemet arrested

HEMET – A man shot his sister, and a week after someone dumped the dying woman off at a hospital in Hemet, the brother was arrested at a house in the San Gabriel Valley, police said Saturday, Jan. 14.

Josefina Esqueda, 24, of Hemet was dropped off at the Hemet Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her head at about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 6, Hemet police said. Whomever dropped her off left the hospital before officers

arrived, said Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust.

The critically-wounded woman was quickly transferred to Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley, and placed on life support. But she died Monday, according to Hemet police.

Police tracked the shooting location to a residence in the 300 block of North Franklin Street in Hemet. Evidence led them to identify the suspected shooter as her brother, Alfredo Esqueda, 26, of Hemet, according to Pust.

Shortly after 10 a.m Friday, Hemet police and the Riverside County Gang Impact Team tracked the brother to a house 70 miles away, in the 16000 block of Maplegrove Street in La Puente, where he was arrested, police said.

He was booked with one count of suspected murder into the Southwest Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.