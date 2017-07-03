HEMET: Man suspected of causing DUI crash identified

HEMET – A 36-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a head-on crash that killed him and injured two others was identified today.

The crash occurred at 4:37 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sanderson and Acacia avenues, said Sgt. Dan Reinbolt of the Hemet Police Department.

Investigators determined that a Honda Civic, driven by Danny Guajardo of Hemet, was heading south on Sanderson Avenue, approaching Acacia Avenue, when it crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe that was attempting to turn left onto Sanderson Avenue, the sergeant said.

Guajardo was seriously injured and hospitalized, and died about two hours later, according to Reinbolt.

A passenger in the Honda was also hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old Simi Valley resident, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Reinbolt.

“There were signs the driver of the Honda may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol,” Reinbolt said.