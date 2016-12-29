HEMET: Man suspected of dealing marijuana in Hemet Valley arrested

HOMELAND – A convicted felon was arrested today in Homeland for allegedly transporting bundles of marijuana and carrying a gun.

Rodney Alexander Topkov, 34, of Homeland was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of concentrated cannabis for sale.

Bail information was not immediately available.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, deputies were sent to the 25000 block of Avenida Ramada Drive, just off Alcante Drive, about 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a disturbance and encountered Topkov and another

person in a car.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputies uncovered “large quantities of concentrated cannabis with a street value of approximately $20,000,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

Topkov was taken into custody without incident.

The other party was questioned but not arrested.

According to court records, Topkov has a prior conviction in Riverside County for unlawful possession of an assault rifle.