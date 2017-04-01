HEMET: Officer fires weapon during arrest, no injuries reported

HEMET – A City of Hemet police officer fired his weapon while attempting to detain four subjects during an early morning disturbance call Thursday, March 30. The shooting, which occurred just after midnight, happened at the Sun Valley Estates mobile home park in the 1400 block of W. Florida Avenue in Hemet.

Nobody was struck by the officer’s gunfire and there were no reported injuries related to the incident, Hemet Lieutenant Eddie Pust explained in a written press release after the shooting.

Two people believed to have been involved in the disturbance that led to the shooting were arrested and held for further investigation after the incident.

The incident began when Hemet police responded to reports of a verbal disturbance occurring at the mobile home park about 12:25 a.m., after 911 callers reported the disturbance and that a silver sedan was parked in the middle of street at the mobile home park.

When the first officer arrived at the location, the official, who has not been identified, spotted a silver Chrysler sedan vehicle occupied by four people. The car was parked in the middle of the street inside the mobile home park.

As the officer approached the vehicle, two subjects quickly exited the sedan and “fled east through the mobile home park,” Pust wrote.

The officer called for priority assistance and chased the two people on foot; however, he momentarily lost sight of them.

As other officers were converging on the location, the first officer continued searching for the two subjects who had fled.

“As the officer searched the area he located one subject hiding to the rear of a mobile home,” Pust explained. “As the officer attempted to take the subject into custody, an officer involved shooting occurred.”

Pust did not specify how many rounds the officer fired.

Assisting officers located the other person who fled hiding in a different, nearby mobile home park. Authorities apprehended the person after a resident called 911 to report that an unknown subject had broken into the residence.

Both subjects, who have not yet been publicly identified, were arrested for further investigation.

“Due to this being an active investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” according to Pust.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident or who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact Investigator Doug Klinzing at (951) 765-2432. Callers can remain anonymous.