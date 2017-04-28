HEMET: Officers recover stolen Mercedes Benz after owner locates, follows own vehicle

By on 1 Comment

HEMET – Officers detained a woman after she allegedly hopped into a Hemet resident’s Mercedes Benz and drove off in it Thursday evening, April 27. The car was stolen while it was sitting in the owner’s driveway.

Shortly before 10 p.m., City of Hemet emergency dispatchers were notified by a 911 caller that they were following their stolen vehicle after the owner of the Mercedes spotted the car being driven in the area of S. Lyon and W. Thornton Avenues.

The owner of the car followed the vehicle thief from a safe distance for several blocks until Hemet police officers were able to intercept the stolen Mercedes in the area of Sanderson Avenue and Mustang Way.

After the driver of the stolen car turned westbound onto Mustang Way, Hemet police officers initiated a felony traffic stop on the vehicle on Mustang Way at Morgan Hill Road.

During the stop, officers called the sole female occupant from the car at gunpoint and she was detained for further investigation without incident.

It was not immediately known if officers arrested the driver, who was not identified by name or age. An online jail records search the day after the incident did not show any females being booked into any Riverside County jails related to the incident.

After Hemet police officers recovered the stolen vehicle, they released the vehicle back to its owner.

One Response to "HEMET: Officers recover stolen Mercedes Benz after owner locates, follows own vehicle"

  1. yesenia   April 28, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    i was the one who was found in the vehicle i saw the news guy taking pictures from the other side of the street i was not arrested because i did not steal the vehicle a friend did i am 16 years old and i thought it belonged to my friend who let me borrow it to get home that night

    Reply

