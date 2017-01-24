HEMET: Officials investigating dead body found in residential back yard

HEMET – Very few details have been released after Hemet police officials responded to reports of a dead body discovered in a back yard of a home Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. The body was reportedly found in the 800 block of W. Wright Avenue near Felipe Place in Hemet.

In spite of multiple inquiries, police officials have not released any details or information about how the victim died or what might have led up to or caused the deadly incident.

By early Tuesday morning, W. Wright Avenue was cordoned off with crime scene tape. The area remained closed to through traffic between Felipe Place and Gilbert Street while authorities investigate to determine the cause of the victim’s death as well as how the man ended up in the back yard where his body was found.

Numerous crime scene markers could be seen in front of a home and in the home’s driveway, as well as in the street in front of the home.

Several residents who live in the area said they are worried and nervous, wondering if there is any immediate danger to those who live in the neighborhood.

One neighbor who declined to be identified, said the victim appeared to be that of a middle-aged man with a buzz-style haircut.

Some residents who were interviewed by police officials reported hearing several gunshots the previous evening or early this morning.

As of 2 p.m., numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles, including a crime scene investigation truck, could be seen parked along W. Wright Avenue, as detectives and forensic technicians photographed, documented, and collected evidence.

Evidence collected at the scene included several shell casings, according to neighbors who live in the neighborhood where the body was found.

By late afternoon, authorities had obtained a search warrant for one of the homes on Wright Avenue. It was not immediately known if the search warrant was for the residence where the body was discovered or another, nearby home.

A Hemet police volunteer at the scene said no details would be available until officials issued a press release, possibly later in the day.

Anyone one with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Hemet Police Department at (951) 765-2400. Callers can remain anonymous.