HEMET: Officials investigating after lifeless body found in bank parking lot

An officer writes an initial report to be forwarded to detectives investigating the discovery of the body. John Strangis photo
HEMET — Police officials are conducting a death investigation after a lifeless body was found in a bank parking lot Sunday early Saturday evening, July 8. The body was found near the Union Bank in the 800 block of E. Florida Avenue in Hemet.

The bank is located directly across the street from Weston Park, which has become a notorious spot for homeless persons to camp out for days and even weeks at a time and the City of Hemet’s Police, Gang Task Force, Code Enforcement and other departments have been working hard to clean up the park and it’s reputation as a dangerous drug den and homeless hostel.

“The preliminary Hemet Police and Coroner Office’s investigations revealed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play,” officials said on Monday morning, two days after the discovery.

The City of Hemet Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen who called 911 about 5:45 p.m., to report finding an unresponsive male near some bushes at the location.

Coroner's officials arrive to recover the man's body. John Strangis photo
City of Hemet Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the bank parking lot and quickly located the unresponsive male. Officials at the scene determined the man had already succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending identification and notification of the man’s family.

Hemet Police detectives responded and assumed the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Coroner’s officials and representatives later responded to the location to recover the body.

Anyone with information about this case or ongoing investigation is encouraged to call Hemet PD investigators at (951) 765-2400.

