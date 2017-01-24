HEMET: Officials investigating reported murder-attempted suicide

HEMET – Hemet police officials are conducting an investigation into a possible murder-attempted suicide that was reported Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.

The alleged incident, which has not yet been officially confirmed, prompted numerous sheriff and police officials to converge on a dirt field in the area of Gibbel Road and State Street in Hemet.

Although authorities have only officially confirmed they are investigating a “major incident” at the location, according to sources the investigation began after a man reportedly told a family member he had murdered someone and was driving in the Hemet area with the victim’s body inside his vehicle.

The subject was known to have multiple weapons, had threatened suicide by police officers in the past, and was known to have a police scanner.

Authorities initially tracked the subject using his cell phone after the man called a family member. Although officials were able to determine the man’s general area, they were no longer able to track the subject’s movements after he turned his cell phone off and refused to answer it.

City of Hemet police officials requested assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s aviation unit Star-9 in locating the man’s vehicle. The vehicle was reported to be a white or silver, 2003 Ford Explorer.

Aviation members in the sheriff’s helicopter began searching the last area where the suspect was known to have been and eventually located the SUV in a remote and hilly area southeast of Gibbel Road and State Street towards the south end of the city.

The aviation crew advised there were heat signatures inside the SUV and its windows were fogged over. The flight crew also advised seeing a device connected to the vehicles exhaust and going into the interior of the vehicle through one of its windows.

Based on what they were seeing authorities believed the man, who has not yet been identified by officials, was possibly attempting to commit suicide by introducing exhaust fumes into the vehicle.

Police and sheriff’s officials rushed to the area and located two people inside the Ford.

Police and fire radio traffic at the time indicated officers on-scene reported finding one person requiring immediate medical treatment and another person who was deceased.

The person requiring medical treatment was a man who has not yet been publicly identified by officials.

City of Hemet firefighters and American Medical Response medics were requested to respond to the scene to evaluate and treat the man who authorities pulled from the SUV. Medics eventually transported the man to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

As of 6 p.m., numerous police and sheriff’s officials had congregated in the area where the mans vehicle was located. Forensic investigators and detectives had also responded to the location, which was quickly cordoned off as a crime scene.

Officials have not made any statement yet regarding the deceased person who was located inside the SUV and were expected to release more information in a later press release.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.