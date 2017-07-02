HEMET: One killed in suspected DUI crash

HEMET – A head-on collision at a Hemet intersection involving a motorist suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol killed one person and injured two others, police said today.

The crash occurred at 4:37 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sanderson and Acacia avenues, said Sgt. Dan Reinbolt of the Hemet Police Department.

Investigators determined that a Honda Civic was heading south on Sanderson Avenue, approaching Acacia Avenue, when it crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe that was attempting to make a left turn onto Sanderson Avenue, the sergeant said.

The driver of the Honda, a 36-year-old Costa Mesa man, was seriously injured and hospitalized, and later died due to his injuries, Reinbolt said. A passenger in the Honda was also hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old Simi Valley resident, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The identity of the Honda’s driver was withheld pending notification of his family.

“There were signs the driver of the Honda may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol,” Reinbolt said.