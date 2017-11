A Hemet police employee suffered minor injuries and her vehicle was moderately damaged in a crash on Monday afternoon, Nov. 27, a police official confirmed.

The crash between a Hemet police cruiser and another vehicle was reported about 2:46 p.m. near the intersection of Acacia Avenue and Buena Vista Street, confirmed Hemet police Lt. Glen Brock.

He said police were still investigating the incident to determine what happened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.