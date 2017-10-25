Hemet program will fast-track concealed handgun permits

A Hemet police program to fast-track the processing of concealed handgun permits began today under the direction of Chief Dave Brown, who said it was important to give residents a “fair and timely” alternative to a Riverside County sheriff’s program in which permits can take well over a year to process.
The Hemet Police Department’s “Expedited Carry Concealed Weapon License Program” will enable residents to apply for a CCW permit and be approved or denied within four months.
Agency spokesman Lt. Glen Brock said research had revealed that residents filing CCW applications with the sheriff’s department were waiting between 18 and 22 months before they received a response as to the status of their request.
Sheriff’s officials blamed the protracted delay on a “backlog of applications and staffing shortages,” Brock said.
Under the Expedited Carry Concealed Weapon License Program, Hemet residents’ applications will go through an outside vendor retained by the city, MyCCW.us, which will handle background checks and other requirements. MyCCW.us also services the cities of Banning, Beaumont and Murrieta.
“We want to ensure that Hemet residents have access to a fair and timely process to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon,” Brown said. The retiring chief, who is challenging Sheriff Stan Sniff in next year’s election, said residents can still opt to file their CCW applications with the sheriff’s department.
Sniff has been criticized in the past, even threatened with lawsuits, for failing to accelerate the CCW application process. In 2014, he told City News Service that he generally approves “98 percent” of CCW requests. There are more than 1,000 permit holders countywide.
California operates under the “may issue” principal, which affords top law enforcement officials in cities and counties the discretion to authorize or deny concealed carry permits. Forty-one states have “shall issue” or no-permit-required laws, giving residents with no serious criminal history the ability to carry guns, according to the National Rifle Association.
California Penal Code section 26150 specifies the minimum requirements to qualify for a CCW permit. Applicants are required to undergo background checks, receive firearms certification training and submit information showing “good cause” to possess a concealed pistol before their request will be considered.
The good cause criterion became the subject of a federal civil rights case, Peruta v. County of San Diego, five years ago. The plaintiffs challenged the county’s alleged arbitrary handling of permit applications, some of which were denied because they cited self-defense as the only reason for wishing to possess a concealed handgun.
The plaintiffs initially prevailed on Second Amendment grounds in a hearing before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
However, the full court in 2016 overturned the previous ruling in an appeal filed by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June declined to review the matter, leaving the current good cause standard in place.
Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, with a one-page application and $20, one can get a License to Carry Firearms in as little as one day depending on the county (state law says the license must be issued or denied within 45 days). Training? That’s a personal responsibility, not the state’s concern. Good cause? Self defense is good enough.
Oh, and open carry (as in on your hip for all the world to see) is not illegal.
So in Kalipornistan the local cops get to decide who has “rights” and who doesn’t? What a great system. I guess if you “happen” to drop $1,000 off with your application the good sheriff might not make you wait 2 F’ING YEARS to deny your application? Kalipornistan has 39 million SUBJECTS and how many with a legal means to carry a handgun for self-protection? 10,000? While Texas has 22 million CITIZENS and more than a MILLION of those can legally carry a handgun on their person for self-protection. And which one is a “slave state”?
of course it’s legal, the only thing illegal here are all these firearm laws, shall not be infringed, simple
Meet the criteria, walk into a Sheriff’s office, fill out the paperwork, pay the fees, and walk out within an hour with your permit in Oregon.
Arms control of the people is not an enumerated power!
video on arms, here it is: https://vimeo.com/60944105
State concealed carry laws which require a “permit” is an idea crafted in the pits of hell. The real purpose is to register gun owners! People think it is so cool to have a permit for concealed carry – they don’t understand that it is like the free sample of heroin.
The TRUTH about the “supremacy clause” – our Constitution does not delegate to the government authority to restrict our arms, ammunition, regulate firearms dealers, do background checks, etc.
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/?s=The+TRUTH+about+the+%22supremacy+clause
In writing to William Jarvis, Jefferson said, “You seem . . . to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy.”
The germ of dissolution of our federal government is in the constitution of the federal Judiciary; an irresponsible body (for impeachment is scarcely a scare-crow) working like gravity by night and by day, gaining a little today and a little tomorrow, and advancing its noiseless step like a thief, over the field of jurisdiction, until all shall be usurped.”
Sure you can have your abortion… as soon as approval is in from the county sheriff in about 18 months or so.