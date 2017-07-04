Hemet residents rally to ‘Take Back Our City’ forum

Nearly 200 Hemet residents left standing room only at the Hemet Christian Assembly Church June 24 to hear pastors, police, firemen and city officials call for unity in the effort to rid the city streets of crime, homelessness and drugs prevalent downtown and in the city parks.

Leading the rally was Pastor Steve Norman of the Christian Assembly Church on St. Johns Place in downtown Hemet across the street from crime-plagued Weston Park. Norman and his church congregation after years of trying to help those in need in the park found their efforts stymied by what he calls the “criminal homeless,” not those homeless and addicts in true need of help.

The congregation and pastor called the rally, inviting city leaders, business owners and concerned citizens to work together to overcome the criminal elements in the city parks and on the streets and to announce the breakoff of the Hemet Gate Keepers from the church and the establishment of the city’s first private local security company in 18 years.

Five black sedans were lined up outside in the church parking lot with spotlights and other safety gear with large lettering on the side “Hemet Gate Keepers Private Patrol” to greet the guests. They now will be seen patrolling not only the city’s five major parks but the downtown Hemet business areas through the night, not with armed security agents, but men and women trained to report any crimes or criminal activity to the Hemet Police and if safely able to do so, help those in true need.

Hemet Police Chief Dave Brown, Fire Chief Scott Brown, Mayor Linda Krupa, Hemet Community Pantry Director Jim Lineburger and Councilwoman Karlee Meyer offered their personal thoughts on the city’s homeless and crime problems urging those attending to turn their thoughts and efforts to unify and solve the issues that have caused the city’s degradation in recent years.

Norman told the residents he had invited the guest panel, not to give a speech about the city’s problems but to give their personal stories and visions about living in the city. He told his story about a younger pastor being called to minister to the Hemet Christian Assembly church on St. John’s Place in 1999. He recalled his shock at seeing what was going on in the park across the street with its homeless, drug addicts, taggers and criminals who ran the blocks around it.

His congregation, with the help of food ministries like the Community Pantry, ended up feeding 500 of the homeless and needy each week. He said in return the “criminal homeless,” greeted the church with costly graffiti, thefts and vandalism to its building and furnishings. When his congregation shrunk due to the cost it was suffering his thought was, “Where do we go from here? How do we get Weston Park back? How do we get our city back? … That is why we are here.”

He recalled convincing his board to purchase a decommissioned police vehicle with the help of Chief Brown and create what he called the Hemet Gatekeepers to use in reaching out to the truly needy and homeless people frequenting the park.

“We were just trying to protect the place God had given us,” Norman said.

He and some church volunteers took the vehicle, still with some of its police markings out to patrol the park at night.

“To my surprise,” said Norman, “when they saw the car. They ran.”

The car became somewhat of a deterrent to the criminal element since they did not see the helpful pastors inside through the tinted windows thinking they were undercover police.

The word caught on that the Gatekeepers were effective scaring off nighttime criminals around the downtown businesses and soon Norman said they began receiving offers from the business owners to patrol their businesses at night.

“We couldn’t do that,” Norman said. “We are a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit church.”

Then he said the Hemet Police stopped them one night and told them the car had to be properly marked since it still looked like a police car. It was then they placed the name “Hemet Gate Keepers Private Patrol” on their first vehicle. He said the church decided to break off from the “Gate Keepers” ministry and apply for a private security company with trained employees.

They received a temporary private security license from a desert security service who advises them and have obtained four more vehicles that will be staffed with trained employees set to help not only with security matters to help the Hemet Police Department as private citizens, but to offer help to those truly in need. The private security licensing application is being reviewed by the city so they may soon become the city’s first “local” private security patrol.

City officials, the Police and Fire Departments and businessmen welcomed the new private patrol expressing the need for citizen action to help quell the crime and criminal activities in the city and to “Take Back Our City!”

The guest speakers one by one urged those attending and those listening to unite in the effort to rid the city of the criminal element so it can again become the gracious city it once was.

“We need to work together (to rid the city of the criminal element) … This community is being called to identify itself, and stop letting the rest of the world to identify us,” Chief Dave Brown said. “We have allowed the rest of them to identify who we are as a community… We need to step up ask God where we can serve to help this city. Where should we serve in this effort?”

Here is what Pastor Norman and the Hemet Gate Keepers Private Patrol now say to the criminal elements hanging around in not only Weston Park but all the other parks in the city.

Norman said this is, “My Final farewell to Weston Park.”

“To those of you who I have given my life in Weston Park for the past 18 years. It’s time for me to say goodbye. You have held us hostage for far too long. You have evicted our children from the park that belongs to them. You have stolen memories that we have labored hard for. You have terrorized businesses that have simply struggled to survive. You have become lawless, disrespectful haters who have no shame. You have turned our compassion to your entitlement.

“You should be decent enough just to walk away. Look, I know you won’t. We don’t need to fight you. We don’t want to fight you. You need to know you have already lost! Hemet is united behind it leaders. Please, just leave. Go home. We know you can. stop hiding behind the road that doesn’t belong to you. Homelessness applies to those who have nowhere to go.”

He continues, “For decades, we have offered resources, men’s homes, women’s homes, shelters, rehab centers, bus tickets home, personal rides home, and when they couldn’t be found, we found a few but instead you said, ‘No’. The true homeless have nowhere to go but you do. Please step aside so we can help them. By the way, other parks in the city are not an option. Not, Gibbel, not Mary Henley, not Simpson, not San Jacinto.”