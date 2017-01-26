HEMET: “At-risk missing adult” found dead on Soboba Reservation, day after suspicious car fire

HEMET – The day after a vehicle was found engulfed in flames in a riverbed east of Castille Canyon, sheriff’s officials announced the discovery of a body near where the burnt-out vehicle had been located.

The area where the burned vehicle and body were found is part of the Soboba Indian Reservation in an unincorporated area of Hemet.

During their investigation, authorities determined the fire to be “suspicious in nature,” according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Walter Mendez.





Riverside County Sheriff’s officials determined the victim was one of two people the department had identified as “at-risk missing adults” after they had investigated the vehicle fire.

The investigation began Monday, Jan. 23, about 6:39 a.m., when deputies assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Hemet/Valle Vista station were dispatched to the area after a citizen called 911 to report the vehicle fire.

Based on their findings and the circumstances surrounding the fire, Hemet sheriff’s investigators responded and assumed the investigation.

During the vehicle fire investigation, deputies identified two people, Kathleen Ann Haney, 56, of Hemet and Kyle Nathan Cagey, 27, of Pala, as at-risk missing persons.

The following afternoon, at about 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, “sheriff’s investigators were summoned to an area east of Castille Canyon on the Soboba Reservation after a body was found in the riverbed,” Mendez explained.

Responding deputies located and positively identified Cagey as the deceased victim. Based on evidence at the scene, officials determined Cagey did not appear to have died of natural causes.

“His death (has been) classified as a homicide,” according to Mendez.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation into Cagey’s death.

During their investigation, officials conducted a search of the area for Haney, the second missing person; “however the whereabouts of Kathleen Haney are still unknown,” Mendez explained. She is still considered to be an at-risk missing person.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” Mendez wrote in a press release about the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who knows the whereabouts of Haney is encouraged to immediately contact Investigator Jose Vasquez of the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3529. Callers can refer to incident file number D170230024 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form.