HEMET: Suspect wanted in Hemet shooting

HEMET – Sheriff’s deputies were looking for a suspect who shot a young man and left him for dead in a residential area of Hemet.

The shooting was at about 12:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the 25000 block of Stephvon Way, where deputies found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Ron Lawler.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was publicly identified only as a man from Valle Vista, age 24.

No motive or suspect description was provided by law enforcement officials, and they urged anyone with information to call the Hemet sheriff’s station at (951) 791-3400.