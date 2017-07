HEMET – The body of a man was found today near a bank in Hemet, authorities said.

Hemet firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive male at 5:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East Florida Avenue near the Union Bank, Hemet police said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, police said. The man’s name was withheld pending notification of kin.