Hemet Valley Medical Center proudly introduces state-of-the-art, $8.4 million Catheterization Lab





HEMET – Hemet Valley Medical Center, as part of a larger expansion plan, recently announced the opening of a new, State-of-the-Art Cardiac Catheterization Lab. The $8.4 million project was two years in the making. (Click link to view related story.)

A Catheterization Laboratory or “Cath Lab” is an examination room with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries and chambers of the heart and treat any stenosis or abnormality found. The Toshiba Catheterization & Digital Angiography Unit will reportedly reduce radiation in diagnosis by 70 percent. A second unit already ordered for the lab is expected to arrive and be put into operation soon.

Cardiac Catheterization is used to perform a number of procedures including angioplasty, PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) Angiography, balloon septostomy, electrophysiology studies or catheter ablation, closure of some heart defects, treatment of stenotic heart valves, implantations of pacemakers, as well as many other studies and procedures.

“We are very proud and pleased to now offer our patients the contemporary technology that our new heart catheterization lab affords our community” said Dr. Anil Rastogi, Interventional Cardiologist and Director of the Hemet Hospital Heart Catheterization Lab.

Ribbon Cutting and dedication ceremony

A very well-attended dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hemet Valley Medical Center Catheterization and Digital Angiography Unit was held the morning of Wednesday, April 5. (Click link to view related story.)

Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri owner of KPC, Riverside County 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington, Hemet Police Chief Dave Brown, Deputy Police Chief Rob Webb, Fire Chief Scott Brown, Hemet businessman Harold Rosenthal, Hemet Valley Medical Center CEO Dan McLaughlin and former Hemet Mayor Lori Van Arsdale were among those in attendance.

Refreshments were served during the ceremony while the West Valley High School Choral group sang for the audience at the event, which was held in the vacant lot on the southwest corner of Florida Avenue and San Jacinto Street.

New Technology

Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri purchased Hemet Valley Medical Center out of bankruptcy in 2010 with a group of physicians. Hemet Valley Medical Center is now completely owned by Dr. Chaudhuri’s company KPC Global. Chaudhuri serves as the chairman of the board for KPC Global and has said it is his dream to make the hospital the region’s premier heart care center.

“With the growth of the San Jacinto Valley and the responsibility of our hospital for the local population, we have made a commitment to lead the way in bringing new technology and expanded health care services to the Valley,” said Chaudhuri “The Hospital is coming back with new life. This has only been possible because of the local physicians, the employees, administration and most importantly, the support of the community.”

Chaudhuri is proud of the investment and the changes underway at Hemet Hospital. From the new Day Surgery facility to upgrades that include $1.1 million for radiation oncology, the reopening of a Skilled Nursing Facility in 2016, facility improvements exceeding $3 million, Laparoscopic and CT scanning upgrades and the new advancements in cardiology, starting with the Cath Lab.

In the summer of last year, Chaudhuri recruited Dan McLaughlin as CEO for the hospital. Opening new medical facilities is not new to him and he is excited to be on staff at the Hemet Valley Medical Center.

Future developments on campus will include the development of a Level 3 Trauma center, certified stroke center, wound care center, behavioral health unit and a senior housing community.

The emergency department revamping is also in progress, along with the sub-acute unit expansion.

Chaudhuri’s vision for developing a medical school on the Hemet campus continues to be spurred on by the growth of the medical residency program for young doctors.

There are currently 29 physicians who are in residency training in Hemet, where they rotate through all specialties and modalities.

These young physicians, the future of medicine, bring a fresh energy and learning environment to our hospital.

About Hemet Hospital in the San Jacinto Valley

Hemet Hospital is comprised of over 400 acute and sub-acute beds. It was founded in 1942 by the wives of young military pilots temporarily living in Hemet while they trained to fly planes at Ryan Field to go to war. The wives, seeing the need for a local hospital, organized the local charge and Hemet Valley Medical center was born.

Over the past 75 years, the hospital has provided lifesaving care to the local population and thousands of babies have been delivered. It is among the largest employers in the Valley and has had a significant impact on our community.

For more information, visit www.hemetvalleymedicalcenter.com.