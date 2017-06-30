HEMET: Witnesses, police volunteer, report apparent kidnapping in progress

HEMET — Several area residents and a City of Hemet police volunteer got a big scare yesterday afternoon when they witnessed what appeared to be a kidnapping in progress on a busy city street. The brief, but scary incident happened Thursday, June 29, in the area of 690 N. State Street near E. Menlo Avenue in Hemet.

The incident, which began as a “suspicious circumstances” call and quickly turned into a possible kidnapping, was later determined to be a couple corralling an elderly family member who suffers from dementia and had wandered away from the family’s nearby residence.

Several officers were sent to investigate the incident about 4:30 p.m., when motorists, witnesses and even a police volunteer saw two people pulling a reluctant and uncooperative elderly man towards a white van parked along the side of the street. The couple then appeared to force the frail man into the vehicle as he resisted them.

In accordance with his training as a volunteer, the police representative remained a safe distance from the incident and immediately called in what he was seeing, providing detailed descriptions of the victim, the van and van’s license plate number as well as descriptions of the Hispanic man and woman who appeared to be forcing the older man into the vehicle.

Moments later, City of Hemet’s dispatch center lit up with calls coming in from other witnesses reporting the same incident.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene; however, before they could even arrive, concerned witnesses at the scene and the police volunteer learned what was actually happening and that the apparent kidnappers were family of the confused man, who reportedly made it back home safe and uninjured.