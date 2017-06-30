HEMET: Police nab brazen, day-time, rooftop school burglars

HEMET — Several juveniles were apprehended after a sharp-eyed resident spotted them breaking into Harmony Elementary School Thursday, June 29. The school is located at 1500 S. Cawston Avenue in Hemet.

The witness, who called 911 about 4:30 p.m., reported seeing three to five Black, male juveniles on the roof of the school, which is closed for Summer vacation.

As the 911 caller provided detailed descriptions of the suspects and their clothing to emergency dispatchers, officers were responding to the location.

The witness then told dispatchers they saw the minors make entrance into the closed and locked building through an access in the roof.

Officers began arriving within minutes and quickly determined a burglary had occurred and that the suspects had already fled from the scene.

While some officers began searching the area, other officers located a bag filled with school property and other valuables piled up by one of the doors; ready to go, but abandoned by the burglars when the officers arrived.

Within minutes, officers reported having two possible suspects detained, without incident. Both matched descriptions previously provided by the 911 caller.

Moments later, an officer reported he was in foot pursuit of one of the alleged suspects on Cactus Tree Lane. The officer chased the fleeing suspect through yards and over fences, until he eventually lost sight of the fleeing teenager. The officer reported having deployed his Taser at the fleeing subject; however the Taser had no affect.

Although the young burglar managed to temporarily elude capture, with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s aviation unit in “Star-9,” officers quickly located him hiding inside bushes. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Several other juveniles who were briefly detained during the investigation were determined to have not been involved and released.

Because of their ages, no further information was available about the three teenagers who were apprehended after the burglary.

The three, who apparently felt they deserved more from their public education system, decided to take it in the form of school property, could face charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, resisting arrest and other charges. The boys were later released to their parents.