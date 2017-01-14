Man who killed wife, child sentenced to death

MURRIETA – A death sentence was handed down Friday, Jan. 13, for a felon who killed his wife and 5-year-old daughter, as well as raped and slashed his ex-girlfriend, during back-to-back attacks in East Hemet.

Johnny Lopez, 37, was convicted in October of two counts of first-degree murder, along with one count each of attempted murder, forcible rape, burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jurors also found true a

special circumstance allegation that Lopez took multiple lives in the same crime.

The same Murrieta jury that convicted him recommended two weeks later that he receive capital punishment.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Monterosso upheld the jury’s recommendation, ruling against a defense motion for a sentence reduction to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lopez murdered 36-year-old Joanna Angel Barrientos Lopez and his daughter, Mia, on Nov. 9, 2013.

The killings were the first of two attacks at two separate locations.

According to court documents, the defendant confessed to sheriff’s detectives that he had committed the crimes to get rid of his “baggage” – an apparent reference to the victims.

Investigators said that on the night of Nov. 9, Lopez fatally shot his daughter, whom he’d sired in a prior relationship, then turned the gun on his wife, who walked into the room after hearing the gunfire.

Both victims were shot twice in the head with a 9mm pistol. They were later discovered in the living room of Lopez’s single-story house in the 26000 block of Girard Street.

After the shootings, the defendant drove to his ex-girlfriend’s home at 41060 Sunset Lane, less than a mile away, and forced his way inside via a window. Carrying an ax and knife that he’d stolen from a nearby property, he subdued the 30-year-old victim, whose identity was not released, and sexually assaulted her, according to the prosecution.

Lopez used a knife to partially slit the woman’s throat.

When Lopez walked out of the house with blood on his hands, a neighbor called 911, and a sheriff’s deputy arrived moments later.

The deputy saw Lopez standing outside the victim’s residence with blood on his clothes and approached him, at which point the defendant bolted. The lawman deployed pepper spray to stop Lopez, who put up a fight, culminating in the deputy striking him with his baton, prompting the felon to surrender.

The ex-girlfriend underwent surgery and ultimately recovered.

Lopez had prior felony convictions for illegal possession of controlled substances and recklessly discharging a firearm.