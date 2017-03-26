Pedestrian fatally struck identified

UPDATE: 3-27- 5 am

HEMET – The Riverside County coroner’s office today identified a woman fatally struck by a vehicle while in a driveway in Hemet.

Heather Allen, 41, of Hemet, was struck at 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 30000 block of Morse Road, the coroner’s office said.

Allen was standing in the driveway at the home of an acquaintance, alongside a vehicle driven by a man, and “she accidentally got caught under the vehicle,” said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Zeke Rodriguez. The man was not arrested. The investigation was continuing.

Allen was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m., according to the coroner.

Pedestrian struck in Hemet

HEMET – The California Highway Patrol responded today to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, possibly on purpose.

It happened at 4:26 p.m. near 30215 Morse Road. The condition of the pedestrian was unknown, though the CHP reported that the crash caused major injuries.

A CHP dispatcher said at 5:10 p.m. that officers had just arrived at the location and that no other details were available.