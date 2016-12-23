Hemet’s Columbia Street resurfacing set

HEMET – A contract for resurfacing Columbia Street in Hemet from Florida to Stetson has been approved by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.

The resurfacing work will include approximately 6,400 linear feet in the East Hemet area of the County. Approximately 950 linear feet within the City of Hemet will also be included in the Columbia Street Resurfacing Improvement through a Service Agreement. The City of Hemet will contribute $112,500 for the city portion of the improvements. The entire contract was awarded to the low bid made by All American Asphalt of Corona for $1,116,441.

The work is scheduled to begin in early 2017. The roads will remain open during construction and will take approximately two months to complete.

“This is a much needed face-lift for a street that traverses past schools and churches in the unincorporated area of East Hemet,” Riverside 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington said.