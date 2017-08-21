Hemet’s Florida Avenue latest raised median plans are on review at upcoming open house, Caltrans officials present

The latest and nearly final plans for the upcoming Caltrans Florida Avenue raised curb median project will be reviewed in an open house event Thursday, Aug. 24, in the Simpson Center, 305 E. Devonshire Avenue, in Hemet.

The project has been under scrutiny by members of the Hemet Chamber of Commerce, Hemet merchants who do business along Florida Avenue and city officials since the construction project was first announced by Caltrans late last year. Merchants, some members of the chamber of commerce and city officials have argued that Caltrans did not give them enough input on how it would be constructed and what it would do for the current traffic increases on Florida Avenue, particularly in the downtown area from Acacia Boulevard that connects with Florida Avenue below Sanderson Avenue up to eastern the city limits.

Actual traffic volume studies have not been done for years, while traffic has increased as the city has grown since the Caltrans median project was first approved, bringing questions for the median plans.

The city planning staff and engineers have met with Caltrans engineers on the project a number of times, winning some concessions on the landscaping, the length of the left turn lanes at several intersections and highway business entrance and emergency responders along Hemet’s busy state Route 74/Florida Avenue.

Termed a “Highway Safety” project by Caltrans, the Highway 74 project has been in the planning stages for years, even before traffic became heavier on Hemet’s main east-west highway. The $9.4-million Highway 74 Caltrans project extends from Interstate 215 in Romoland to the Ramona Expressway/Mountain Avenue in the Val Vista area in Riverside County.

Plans call for raised median curbs, new left turn lanes and a few intersection widenings along the highway. The project, in the Hemet area according to Caltrans, is expected to begin in 2018.

Caltrans officials said the open house will show drawings of the median strip plans.

“Caltrans continues to work with the city of Hemet, the Hemet Chamber of Commerce and emergency responders to produce the final outcome for the project plans,” Caltrans officials said. “The open house format meeting will allow the public to view informational exhibits and speak with project team member who will be available for one-on-one discussions. No formal presentation will be given.”

The meeting will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the public is invited.