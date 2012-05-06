Hiker hospitalized after 20ft fall near Ortega Falls

LAKE ELSINORE – A man who fell about 20-feet at or near Ortega Falls on San Juan Creek near Lake Elsinore was hospitalized today.

The fall in the canyon just off Ortega (74) Highway, between El Cariso and the Ortega Oaks Candy Store, occurred about 6:25 p.m. Saturday, and Riverside County firefighters who hiked in to assess the man decided to have him airlifted to spot a along the highway and driven to hospital, according to fire department spokeswoman Cheri Patterson.

The man, whose name was unavailable early today, was reported in critical condition en route to a hospital, she said.

What happened was unavailable. The spot, known for the falls, is also popular with rock climbers.