LAKE ELSINORE – A Cal Fire helicopter rescued a hiker Saturday, April 15, who had suffered minor injuries on a Decker Canyon hiking trail near Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

It happened about 2:40 p.m., said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

“Due to the inaccessibility of the patient by emergency vehicle, Cal Fire Copter 301 performed a hoist rescue,” Hagemann said. The man was taken to a ground ambulance and then to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, she said.