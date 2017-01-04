Homeland man pleads not guilty to murder

MURRIETA – A Homeland resident accused in the shooting death of another man pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Jan. 4, to murder.

Jorge Alejandro Colmenero, 26, is charged with murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm for the Dec. 22 shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:10 a.m. to the 26100 block of Olson Avenue in Homeland, where a man identified only as Gordon G. was found “suffering from traumatic injuries,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Buompensiero.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the sergeant.

An investigation by deputies from the Perris sheriff’s station and Central Homicide Unit identified Colmenero as the suspect and he was arrested later that day, Buompensiero said.

Colmenero, who was being held on $1 million bail, has a prior conviction for vehicle theft, according to court records.

He is due back in court Feb. 9 for a felony settlement conference.