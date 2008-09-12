Horse show coming up

The Rancho California Arabian Horse Association invites the public to their 22nd annual Arabian Horse Show and Stallion Spectacular Sept. 20-21 at the CRC Ranch at 34520 De Portola Road in Temecula.

The public is invited to experience two fun-filled days of Arabian horses competing in dressage, sport horse, Western, English, hunter and other disciplines.

Admission and parking is free and food and refreshments will be available for purchase on the grounds.

Classes start at 9 a.m. on both days.

The Stallion Spectacular will start on Saturday at 5 p.m. with a gourmet buffet dinner and wine tasting, followed by the Stallion Parade and Freestyle Liberty class.

For more information and reservations for the Stallion Spectacular dinner, call (951) 334-7812. For more information or literature on the horse show, call (951) 767-7601.