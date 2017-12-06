HS Girls’ Basketball: Pena, Navarro carry Lady Golden Bears through SoCal Classic

The Temecula Valley girls’ basketball team jumped out to a great start this season by winning the SoCal Classic Tournament over this past weekend. After falling 42-40 to Perris High School in the final seconds of a great game, the Lady Golden Bears came back to win three straight games came to capture the tournament championship.

Temecula Valley (3-1) was victorious over Mesa Grande Academy, 49–41, in the second game of the tournament, then it was Temecula Prep that fell to the Lady Golden Bears attack, 68-12, and in the Championship game Temecula Valley took out the Arrowhead Christian Lady Eagles, 47-26. Lady Golden Bear players, Senior Bella Pena and junior Anastasia Navarro, were both selected to the All-Tournament Team. Navarro led all scorers with 48 points over the course of the tournament.

The Lady Golden Bears have their home opener this week in a game the programs are dubbing as the “Battle of the Block” as Temecula Valley will play host to neighboring Linfield Christian (1-3).

Bella Pena was named to the SoCal Classic All-Tournament team for Temecula Valley. Courtesy photo.
Temecula Valley junior, Anastasia Navarro, led all scorers and was named to the All-Tournament team for the SoCal Classic. Courtesy photo.
The Temecula Valley girls’ basketball team won last weekend’s SoCal Classic Tournament with a victory over Arrowhead Christian. Courtesy photo.

