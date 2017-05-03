More improvements approved for La Laguna RV Park

Lake Elsinore City Council approved two agenda items totaling $441,440 for improvements to the La Laguna RV Resort. The money will be spent on restroom and shower facilities as well of the purchase of pre-designed and engineered, canopy shade structures. The approval is part of the La Laguna RV Resort Rehabilitation Project.

The three restroom and shower facilities will cost $129,404 each or $338,212 and will include delivery. The buildings are delivered as two modules with a separate center roof section which is installed after the two modules are placed and aligned, according to the supporting documentation presented to council.

To prepare the site, enough room will need to be made available for a crane and the transport equipment. Once the building is assembled and connected to the utilities, it will be ready for service.

The pricing includes required fixtures and accessories requested by the city and Wallis Concrete will have a representative on-site to receive the building at the time of delivery, which will be announced later.

In a report reviewed by councilmembers before the meeting, staff explained that each of the restroom facilities would include three bathroom stalls, three sinks and three shower stations, and they would be strategically located throughout the resort. All three buildings are handicap accessible, meet local building codes and are designed to satisfy “guidelines of The International Energy Conservation Code standards and current title 24 requirements for energy conservation, energy efficiency in envelope design, mechanical systems, lighting systems, plumbing and the use of new materials and techniques.”

Funding of the shower and restroom facilities for the La Laguna RV Resort Rehabilitation Project is included in the Fiscal Year 16/17 – 20/21 Capital Improvement Plan budget.

La Laguna RV Resort opened in 1962 and has more than 150 campsites, ranging from dry or no services to full hook ups with water, electrical and sewer and dry group camping areas. The resort, which features a state of the art boat ramp, is located at 32040 Riverside Drive in Lake Elsinore and can be reached by calling (951) 471-1212.

Council approved the agenda items with no discussion.

In other news, members of the Lake Elsinore Reality Rally team were presented with the Intercity Championship trophy by Reality Rally Founder Gillian Larson. The presentation marked the sixth time the city has brought home the trophy.