Injured hiker rescued near San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO – An injured hiker had to be hoisted from the badlands north of San Jacinto Sunday after sustaining injuries.

County firefighters received reports at 8:59 a.m. of a hiker down at Massacre Canyon near Gilman Springs Road, east of Sanderson Avenue, said Tawny Castro of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The area is located in an unincorporated area north of San Jacinto.

Due to the location of the injured hiker, an RCFD helicopter was dispatched to airlift the injured hiker to an awaiting ambulance, Castro said. The hiker was hospitalized with minor injuries.

